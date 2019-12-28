Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Worries About Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 30 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be deeply concerned about another’s welfare. In fact, Liam will be worried that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) won’t be able to keep a clear head as Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wines and dines her, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will break the news to Liam. She will tell her boyfriend that Thomas asked her to look after Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) for the evening. She will then go on to tell Liam that Thomas has plans for the evening. The designer asked Hope to let the little boy sleep at the cabin since he had special plans for the evening.

Hope deduced that Thomas and Zoe would be spending the evening together. Hope will be excited because she thinks that Thomas seems to genuinely care for Zoe. She has also witnessed Thomas and Zoe sharing multiple kisses and thinks that Thomas may finally be moving on from her. Hope is excited that she can finally move on with her own life after Thomas’ obsession with her. But Liam won’t share Hope’s excitement. In fact, Hope’s news will leave him concerned and worried about Zoe’s next step.

Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to be their “eyes and ears” around Thomas. They wanted her to spy on Thomas on their behalf so that they could figure out if he had really changed. However, Zoe was also interested in Thomas on a personal level. Liam knows that Zoe may lose her head and forget her real mission.

Liam’s instinct will prove to be correct. Zoe will ask Thomas if he’s really interested in her or if he’s using her to pass the time while waiting for Hope. She doesn’t trust Thomas’ sudden interest in her either. Thomas will then make a daring move and seemingly prove how much he wants Zoe. The Inquisitr reports that Zoe and Thomas will make love.

In fact, Zoe will be swept away by their passion and will allow Thomas to take the lead. The soap opera spoilers indicate that Zoe badly wants to believe that Thomas’ affections for her are real. She and Thomas will apparently strengthen their bond.

But Thomas is only using Zoe. He wants everyone to believe that he has moved on and will do whatever it takes to get Hope to trust him again. It seems as if Zoe is setting herself up for heartbreak.