Halsey Wishes Fans A Happy Holidays In Fishnet Tights, Knee-High Boots & Multicolored Fleece

Halsey is known for her eye-catching fashion choices and hasn’t let her fans down with her latest Instagram upload.

The “Now or Never” hitmaker stunned in white fleece with a multicolored pattern. Underneath she wore a sweater with a graphic print, however, it isn’t very visible what is on it. Halsey paired the ensemble with fishnet tights and black knee-high boots that had black silver studs embroidered on the top portion. She rocked a bold red lip, black mascara, and applied two little stars at the corner of each eye. The “Bad at Love” songstress is one for changing up her hairstyle and opted for it to be short and black. Halsey accessorized herself with dangling red earrings that had silver circular studs.

The post consists of two photos taken in the same location. In the first shot, Halsey posed on a bed that appeared to be on a plane. She crossed one leg over the other and sat upright. She looked directly at the camera lens and gave a subtle smile.

In her caption, she told fans to swipe right to see a surprise.

In the second image, Halsey was photographed lying down on the same bed in the exact same items of clothing. She boasted her raw beauty and shared what she looks like completely makeup-free. Halsey seemed to have bed hair and still looked incredible.

For the rest of her caption, she wished her fans had a great holiday. She mentioned that she has a new album, Manic, to put out in the new year and can’t wait to get the new year’s business on a roll.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 1.4 million likes and over 6,600 comments, proving to be a hit with her 17.6 million followers.

“Manic be coming to steal my heart and I’m waiting for they,” one user wrote, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“How can you be so godd*mn cute,” another shared.

“No matter what you’re always beautiful Halsey,” a third fan remarked.

Loading...

“Yeah, a new album ON MY BIRTHDAY!!!! Best gift EVER!!!” a fourth follower commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey’s third studio album, Manic, will be released next month on January 17.

The record will consist of 16 tracks, including the singles “Without Me” and “Graveyard.” She has teamed up with BTS’ Suga, Dominic Fike, and “Hand in My Pocket” icon Alanis Morissette, who all appear on interludes named after them.

The album is available to pre-order now via her official website.