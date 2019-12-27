Sharna Burgess Filled With ‘Love & Gratitude’ As She Shares Holidays With ‘DWTS’ Family

Sharna Burgess was filled with “love and gratitude” as she shared the holiday season with her extended Dancing with the Stars family, who helped her overcome her homesickness over missing her clan in Australia.

The Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner was unable to return home to spend the holidays with her family. Instead, she was welcomed warmly by longtime professional dancer pals Emma Slater and Peta Murgatroyd, who shared their holiday traditions with their friend of many years.

Sharna admitted that being away from her family in the land down under is never “easy” but she was so grateful for a day filled with “love, giving back and family” with her friends.

She then said her heart was “full” as well as her stomach.

The three women posed together for the sweet photo, where Sharna was seen right in the center wearing a red holiday sweater and a cute matching beanie hat with an oversized pom on the top.

Pictured on the left side of the photo was Emma, who wore a stunning tan, gold, and cream-colored top, and a big smile on her face. Emma is married to DWTS pro-Sasha Farber.

On the right side of the pic is Peta Murgatroyd, looking lovely in a tan sweater with contrasting black, brown and gold stripes across the garments’ midsection. Peta is married to former DWTS pro-Maks Chmerkovskiy and the couple share one son, Shai.

It was unclear where the three women spent their happy holiday together.

Both Peta and Emma responded to Sharna’s sweet post with words and emojis of affection towards their longtime friend, who was not asked to return for the current season of Dancing with the Stars. Season 28 of the long-running reality dance competition series ended in November 2019 and crowned former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and pro-Alan Bersten as its mirrorball winners.

Fans were thrilled to see the three women happily posing together and their statements reflected as such in the accompanying comments section of the post seen above.

“Love, gratitude, giving back and family=powerful,” remarked one fan of the three women.

“So happy you were able to spend your day with good friends who are family. Merry Christmas! May you have a blessed and prosperous New Year,” said a second follower of Sharna’s, followed by a smiley emoji.

“Love to see the whole gang together,” said a third Dancing with the Stars fan

Emma and Sharna will reunite for Dancing with the Stars Journey to Paradise, a fan-event that will take place in Atlantis, the Bahamas from May 29 through June 1.

They will be joined by other show pros as well as former celebrity contestants Joey Fatone, Rashad Jennings, and Ginger Zee, as well as DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli for a three-day extravaganza where fans can enjoy dinner shows, Q&A events, meet and greets, a costume exhibit and dance parties with their favorite pros.