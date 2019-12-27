‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Chelsea Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, December 26, brings a bombshell from Phyllis for Nick. Plus, Billy lies to Victoria, Summer tells off Theo, and Adam tells Chelsea he loves her.

Before their trip, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ran into Amanda (Mishael Morgan) at The Grand Phoenix. Amanda introduced herself to Victoria, and after they talked a bit, Amanda thanked her for not mentioning her resemblance to Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

Billy joked that he had commented on it when he met Amanda, and then Victoria asked how they knew each other. Billy played it off and said they just ran into each other around town. Billy and Victoria relived some memories of their beach wedding, and he wondered if he is good enough for Victoria. Ultimately, Billy ended up having to stay behind when Victoria left for Telluride, and he promised to meet up with her after his work is finished.

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) told Summer (Hunter King) that Adam (Mark Grossman) would be at his house for Christmas. Summer wasn’t happy, and she told Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Phyllis decided to try to bow out of joining Nick for the holiday gracefully, but Nick wouldn’t let her out of her commitment.

He continued to ask her what the real problem was until she finally spilled the beans about Adam’s plan to break up Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Phyllis revealed that Adam asked her to seduce Nick. He was incensed and promised that Adam will not get away with trying to steal Chelsea away from him.

Loading...

Earlier, Phyllis ran into Amanda at The Grand Phoenix, and they chatted about Victoria. Amanda made a comment about not having to buy her own drinks lately. Phyllis asked her who the guy was, but she didn’t answer.

At Jabot, Summer and Theo (Tyler Johnson) worked. She was surprised that he was working on Christmas Eve, but he told Summer that he didn’t want to accept Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack’s (Peter Bergman) invitation. Summer accused Theo of avoiding his new family because he didn’t want to see Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) together. Theo accused Summer of wanting him to be with Lola so Kyle would be free for her.

Finally, at Adam’s penthouse, he and Chelsea discussed their holiday plans. Adam revealed he wanted to take Connor (Judah Mackey) to Hope’s farm for Christmas. He asked Chelsea to come too, but she told him that she had plans at Nick’s. Adam professed he loved Chelsea, but she reiterated that she loves Nick.