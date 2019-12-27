Kathie Lee Gifford Stuns In White Button-Down & Red Bow For Christmas Throwback

Kathie Lee Gifford’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the mother of two on Instagram know, Gifford shares a wide-range of photos on her feed on a weekly basis, mixing current shots with a few throwbacks every once in a while as well. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, the former talk show host had her fans buzzing with a beautiful throwback.

In the caption of the image, Gifford told fans that she doesn’t think that the holidays have gotten any less crazy. In the photo itself, she struck a pose on the cover of TV Guide, standing just off to the side with a huge smile on her face. Gifford was all smiles for the camera, placing one hand on her head and the other on her hip. She wore her short, dyed locks styled around her face in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

For the look, she rocked a red Christmas bow in her hair as well as a pair of small stud earrings. The beauty appeared to be wearing a pair of black pants to complete the look but just a sliver of them were showing. Just next to her appeared some text that read “Kathie Lees Crazy Days of Christmas” along with a few bullet points just underneath.

Since the post went live for fans, it’s earned her a ton of attention already with over 5,000 likes and 100-plus comments. While some of her loyal followers took to the post to wish her a Merry Christmas, countless others raved over how gorgeous she looked in the beautiful throwback. A few more had no words and opted to express their thoughts and feelings by using emoji.

“Please make a dvd of these specials for us. I loved you with our Regis. God Bless!,” one follower commented on the image, adding a red heart emoji.

“Kathie Lee, stop it! No more of this looking at the past! You are more beautiful now than you’ve ever been, and you get more gorgeous every day!,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“I loved your short hair! I wanted to copy but never looked as good!,” a third fan wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the former Today Show host stunned in another look, that time in a more current shot. In the photo, Gifford rocked a chic black dress and wore her long locks pulled back in an up-do. That photo racked up over 8,000 likes and 100-plus comments.