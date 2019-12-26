New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Brett Caprioni Disses Scheana Marie’s Kissing Skills On Season 8 Premiere

The first seven minutes of the premiere episode were just released.

Scheana Marie didn’t exactly hit it off with new Vanderpump Rules cast member Brett Caprioni after the SUR Restaurant bartender was added to the cast earlier this year.

In a just-released clip of the first seven minutes of the premiere shared by Bravo, Scheana is seen introducing Brett to fellow bartender Jax Taylor, who immediately begins questioning the two of them about whether or not they are dating.

“Are you guys dating already… or?” Jax asks.

“We just met this weekend,” Scheana replies, as Jax asks his question for a second time.

While Scheana acts as if she barely knows Brett during her conversation with Jax, Brett sets the record straight in a cast confessional that was also included in the preview clip, confirming that they actually hooked up just days prior. They had enjoyed a night out with one another at a bar in Santa Monica, California, which is just north of Scheana’s Marina Del Ray rental apartment.

“I was with a buddy. She, of course, invited us back to her house to play Scattergories and the next thing I know we just kissed,” Brett recalls.

Brett then throws a major dagger at Scheana and their time together by saying that their kiss wasn’t what he expected before confirming to a producer that he was insinuating that Scheana is “not a good kisser.”

Scheana hasn’t had the best luck dating on Vanderpump Rules in recent years. Although she started off the series on a good foot with Mike Shay, who she later married, she divorced him years ago and hasn’t been successful in finding love in the seasons since. In fact, she’s spotlighted a number of failed relationships on the show, including her short-lived romance with actor Robert Parks-Valletta and her friends-with-benefits relationship with Adam Spott.

Luckily, Scheana’s luck in love appears to have recently changed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana is now dating Brock Davies, an Australian rugby player.

During an interview with Hollywood Life earlier this month, Scheana opened up about her relationship with Brock and said that while things are going well between them, they have not yet moved in together.

“We’re on the same page, but I mean, it’s only been three months, so not moving in together anytime soon, but I don’t know, maybe when our leases are up,” she shared on December 13. “We have been in each other’s lives very well and easily.”