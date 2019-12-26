Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Are Reportedly Flirty ‘At Times’ But They Are Strictly Just Friends

'They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together,' says a source.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston remain friendly, if not even flirtatious, with each other, despite not being a couple for nearly two decades, Us Magazine reports.

An anonymous source says the couple maintains a “purely platonic” relationship, although some times their interactions with each other tend to veer into the realm of flirtatiousness.

“Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times. They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together,” says the source.

The two maintaining a friendship despite their own messy history and subsequent — and well-publicized — failures in their own relationships is indicative of the strength of their connection.

Back in 1998, Jen was at the top of her early career with Friends and a nascent movie career. Brad, for his part, was also a rising movie star, having racked up several early successes, such as Interview with the Vampire. When the two announced that they were a couple, the press and their fans went wild. They married in 2000, and for a time, it looked like their marriage would be a rare Hollywood success story.

Unfortunately it didn’t last, and by 2005, they’d announced their separation. Making things worse, the media speculated that their marriage was done in by Brad’s infidelity, possibly with Angelina Jolie (whom he’d later marry and then divorce).

Since their split, both have gone through messy relationships and breakups of their own. Jen has since married, and separated from, Justin Theroux, while Brad’s extremely public and extremely ugly breakup with Angelina Jolie was tabloid fodder for months.

Despite their own messy histories, with each other and with their own romantic partners, the two rekindled their friendship, possibly by 2017, as The Inquisitr reported at the time. Rumors stated that Brad had been leaning on his old pal for support as he dealt with the fallout from his breakup with Angelina Jolie.

These days, their friendship continues. Brad Pitt attended Jen’s Christmas party at her Bel-Air home earlier this month. He also went to Aniston’s 50th birthday party back in February.

“[Their renewed friendship] is something they’ve taken their time with, and they’re well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans,” the source says.

Jennifer Aniston can be seen on the AppleTV+ drama The Morning Show and will star in the biographical drama The Fixer, which is currently in pre-production. Brad Pitt’s next movie release is World War Z 2, which drops in 2020.