‘General Hospital’ Stars Share Fun Behind-The-Scenes Snaps From Filming Special Christmas Episode

General Hospital viewers were treated to a holiday-inspired episode on Monday, and it looks like both cast members and viewers had a lot of fun with this one. There were some present-day tidbits shown throughout the show, but much of the action came from a scenario featuring the character of Dr. Hamilton Finn as Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol.

Special episodes like this can sometimes fail to impress the viewers, and that certainly could have become the case this time with big storyline developments being temporarily interrupted. Not only that, but in this case, keeping this special show with a Monday air date meant that fans get a couple of episodes airing out of order this week.

Despite that, it seems that General Hospital fans really enjoyed this show.

“A TEN MICHAEL EASTON EXTRAVAGANZA REVIEW PLUS SOME! The whole cast, costumes, sets, music, etc. all were brilliant!” declared one General Hospital fan.

“It definitely was! The entire cast and crew of #GH should feel so proud!” replied another impressed viewer.

After Monday’s Christmas episode aired, many General Hospital cast members took to Instagram to share snapshots from the day of filming. Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Tait) shared a sweet shot showing her with Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase), and Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) posted a picture showing her with Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio).

Just about everybody on the General Hospital cast was involved in this production in some way. Most of the show’s younger actors were also included, such as Jophielle Love (Violet Finn), Hudson West (Jake Spencer), Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks), and William Lipton (Cameron Webber).

In addition, Jophielle noted that her older brother Gabriel was an extra in this episode. He posted about it on his Instagram page, too, and it sounds as if he had a blast.

Loading...

Wes Ramsey (Peter August) shared a snap showing him with Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones), and it sounds as if this was a pretty long day of filming. Despite that, the General Hospital cast seems quite proud and pleased with the end result.

“It was sweet. While cheesy, I think we were all thrilled they tried something a bit out of the box. It has been soap by the numbers for a couple of years with no real surprises,” wrote a General Hospital fan on Twitter after watching the episode.

“I cannot imagine all the preparation this took from conception to this is a wrap. How many days did it take to shoot it? I am in awe of the production that went into this. It could definitely have been a prime time special,” praised someone else.

On Tuesday, December 24, viewers in the United States will see an encore episode. On Wednesday, there is no General Hospital airing at all due to sports programming. Come Thursday, everybody will see what would have aired just before this take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and another new show airs on Friday as well.

How will the twists and turns that played out during Monday’s special show impact what’s next with the main storylines shaking things up in Port Charles? General Hospital spoilers tease that the New Year will bring plenty of surprises, and fans cannot wait to see what’s on the way.