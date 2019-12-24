Ayesha Curry Shares Sweet New Photo Of Stephen Curry & Son Canon Curry: ‘My Dudes’

Ayesha Curry’s most recent photo that was shared on her popular Instagram page is melting hearts. As those who follow the mother of three on the platform know, Curry often mixes work with pleasure, sharing a number of family photos on her feed as well as snaps from various projects that she is working on. In the most recent photo that was posted for her 6.8 million-plus fans, Curry doted over two special guys in her life.

In the caption of the shot, Curry lovingly referred to her husband and son as her “dudes.” For the photo op, Stephen Curry was all smiles as he sat on the floor in front of a big, gray couch, looking at his son. The Golden State Warriors star looked casual in a hoodie with a light-wash jean jacket on top as he sported his signature scruff.

Canon, on the other hand, looked like Mr. Personality in the image, opening his mouth and looking straight into the camera. The youngster rocked a blue and white striped pajama shirt for the occasion and went pantless on the bottom. He completed his silly look with a backwards baseball cap on his head. Curry did not specifically mention to fans where they were in the snapshot, but it appeared to be a room in their home.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it comes as no surprise that it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans already, racking up 355,000 likes and well over 900 comments. Some of her fans took the photo to gush over the cuteness of her two boys while countless others let them know that they are huge fans. A few more had no words and commented with emoji while a handful of others expressed their thoughts in emoji.

“That little cutie is livin’ his best life,” one fan commented, using a heart-eye emoji.

“Awww That’s one proud daddy!! Look at that smile on his face!! Merry Christmas and Happy New year to you and your family!!” a second follower chimed in.

“Canon is such a little cutie,” a third Instagrammer raved, adding a blue heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Curry wowed fans with another photo, that time one from her professional life. In the image, Curry rocked an all-black look as she teased the opening of her new restaurant in Vegas. That post racked up over 196,000 likes in addition to well over 1,200 comments.