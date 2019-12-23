Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Gives Advice To Ladies: ‘Just Be Yourself’

Since splitting from her estranged husband David Eason, Jenelle Evans has remained relatively quiet on social media. Over the weekend, however, she took to Twitter to give some advice to ladies everywhere.

“Ladies, don’t ever think u have to do anything extra for people to like you. Just be yourself,” Jenelle wrote, including an emoji. The tweet had over 3,000 likes from her followers as well as 177 retweets from followers who seemed to like the advice Jenelle was giving out on social media.

Those who have followed Jenelle on Teen Mom 2 know that she has been through a lot over the past couple of years. In the past year, she was let go by MTV and did not appear on the most recent season of the show that she has shared her life on for the past decade. She also lost custody of her kids briefly and spent weeks in and out of court in an effort to regain custody. On Halloween, she announced that she was leaving David after two years of marriage, a decision that shocked fans. Upon leaving, she fled to Tennessee and obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband. She appears to be starting over in Tennessee, and her recent social media posts suggest she is focusing on herself and her kids.

Given how tough the past year has been for the mom of three, some fans took to the comments section of her latest post to support her.

“Love the new positive you! I hope 2020 brings you lots of blessings,” one follower wrote, including a red heart emoji.

Another follower wrote, “I’m loving the new you. I think it would be self healing for both you and Kailyn to put your differences aside. A new start for a new Jenelle,” addressing her recent feud with former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry.

Unfortunately, not all the comments were supportive, though. Some called out Jenelle for giving advice, but still others commended her for trying to turn her life around.

Another commenter questioned all the negative feedback on the tweet.

“Why all the hate fair enough she hadn’t been perfect but guess what nobody is and everyone makes mistakes. Good on her for changing her life and making improvements. In [sic] proud of her and I hope that @PBandJenelley_1 has great life with her kids.”

Jenelle didn’t respond to any of the comments on her tweet, but it is clear that she still has plenty of followers who support her. Aside from tweeting out the advice, recently Jenelle took to her Instagram stories to open up about anxiety. While she didn’t go into any detail about what she may have been anxious about, she revealed that she had been “tired” until anxiety kicked in.