Meghan Markle Is Deemed The ‘Most Likely’ Royal To Announce Pregnancy In 2020

The Duchess of Sussex has been deemed the royal most likely to announce a pregnancy in 2020, according to the betting markets. As reported by The Express, bookies have slashed the odds to just 1-3 that the former Suits star will announce that she is pregnant for a second time in the new year. Meghan and Harry only just recently welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in early May.

Meanwhile, close behind the American actress-turned-royal is her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Though the Duchess of Cambridge already has three children, royal sources have claimed that the St. Andrews alumna was feeling “broody” while working with children in her latest charity endeavors, per The Inquisitr. Many royal insiders have suggested that she and her husband, Prince William, were contemplating a fourth, and the odds for another Cambridge baby currently stand at 5-6.

Harry Aitkenhead from betting house Coral explained the decision to slash the odds for the former Deal or No Deal star and her sister-in-law.

“We think a second baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is firmly on the horizon and make it odds on that Meghan announces in 2020 that she and Harry are expecting,” Harry said.

“There are always rumors that Kate and Wills might yet add to their family, whilst Eugenie and Beatrice seem much more likely to wait for a few years yet and the betting suggests a 2020 announcement is unlikely for them.”

The bookies are not the only ones to believe that Meghan and Harry might have another bun in the oven soon. Royal reporter Juliet Rieden said that she believed that the duke and duchess might return from their six-week break to announce they were were expecting their second child.

“We might see another baby,” she claimed. “They told us they want two and I think they might have another one next year.”

“I am hoping it’s going to be another Harry and Meghan baby,” she added.

Though Meghan and Kate were the most popular betting subjects, other royals were included as well. Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank a little over a year ago, has the odds at 4-1. Princess Beatrice, who just announced her engagement to Edo Mapelli Mozzi, has a more distant 10-1.

News of a new baby would no doubt be a bright spot for Harry and Meghan. The Sussex duo have long been dogged by rumors that they are feuding with the royal family, and raised eyebrows after deciding to skip the queen’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the pair are instead spending the holidays in Canada with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.