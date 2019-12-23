‘Shameless’ Spoilers: Veronica & Kevin Crash Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting To Promote The Albi

Veronica Fisher (Shanola Hampton) and Kevin Ball (Steve Howey) may have sunk to a new low during tonight’s episode of Shameless as they went undercover to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting to bring in some new business for the Albi after one of their regular customers passed away.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of Shameless.

Billy, one of the regular customers at the Albi (the bar managed by Kev and V), passed away during tonight’s episode of Shameless. Once Veronica had time to process things, she looked at the books and realized he accounted for nearly 30 percent of their overall business. While the rest of her regular customers were trying to mourn his death, they were reminded Billy often bought rounds for everyone.

Realizing they had a supply and demand problem, Kevin and Veronica decided to go out and find some new customers. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, both Shanola and Steve had fans scratching their heads when they took to Instagram to share snapshots of their Shameless characters rocking disguises. Kevin sported a very thick furry mustache and Veronica had luxuriously long blond locks on top of her head.

It turns out, these were disguises they wore while crashing an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. The duo, however, weren’t very good at going undercover. Both Veronica and Kevin stumbled over their names and just switched the first letter of their name to a different letter in the alphabet.

Veronica stood up and told a story of how she was an alcoholic. She proceeded to go into great detail about one of the drinks served at the Albi. She was careful to talk slow and use a lot of descriptive words. She even discussed how much she loved the sound of the liquid bouncing off the ice as it was poured into the cup.

She concluded her story by mentioning where the Albi was located and how much she loved their drinks.

Kevin – who was sitting nowhere near Veronica – chimed in that the Albi sounded like a wonderful place and the drink she described sounded like a great drink.

To their surprise, their plan worked. Later, several individuals who attended the meeting started coming into the Albi and ordering the drink she spent so much time talking about. Initially, Veronica didn’t want to serve them once they can into the bar and ordered as she started to feel bad. Kevin, on the other hand, was more than happy to start pouring drinks.

Tonight’s episode of Shameless is currently available for viewing via the Showtime streaming service.