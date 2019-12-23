Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Want ‘Kids Soon’, Inside Sources Say

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly eager to expand their family.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married this past June and now reportedly have babies on their minds. Inside sources claim that the pair are eager to expand their family and the couple plans to have a lot of children. This is not particularly surprising since Pratt has always been vocal about his love for children and about wanting to center his life around family as opposed to his career, according to E! News.

Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, just turned 30-years-old and currently has no children. Meanwhile, 40-year-old Pratt, who was wed to Anna Farris from 2009 through 2018, is father to one child, 7-year-old Jack Pratt. If their lives go according to what insiders say about the couple’s plans for the future, Jack may become the half-sibling to a new baby sooner than later.

“Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon. She’s expressed she’d love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage,” an inside source close to the couple said.

During interviews this past year, Pratt has also discussed having more children. In one such interview that took place even before he married Schwarzenegger, he was asked which direction he saw his life taking him. It’s no secret that the actor enjoys a very successful career as the star of Jurassic World, but his future plans are more focused on children than acting. It even appears that Pratt is beginning to want to slow down a bit [with his acting work to] savor time with his happy family.

“The future? Oh. Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Pratt went on to explain in further detail that he has never wanted his career to be his main priority in life. He wants to work in order to provide for his family but he doesn’t look at success as the most important thing.

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

Pratt owns a farm off the coast of Washington state and he often takes to social media to document his time taking care of animals.