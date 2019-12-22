Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma In Small Backyard Ceremony

Hilary and Matthew got engaged in May.

Hilary Duff will be celebrating the holidays as a married woman. According to Just Jared, the Lizzie McGuire star and musician Matthew Koma tied the knot on Saturday.

Hilary and Matthew’s wedding ceremony was reportedly an intimate affair. It took place in the couple’s backyard at their home in Los Angeles, and their short guest list included their family members and friends. An insider described the event as “small.” No other details about the wedding have been revealed yet, including information about Hilary’s dress or if her either of her two kids were involved in the ceremony in any way.

Hilary, 32, and Matthew, 32, welcomed a daughter named Banks Violet Bair last October. Hilary also has a 7-year-old son named Luca Cruz who she shares with her ex, former professional hockey player Mike Comrie. Hilary recently revealed that Banks has started walking, so the tot was possibly capable of being her mother’s flower girl.

Hilary’s older sister, 34-year-old Haylie Duff, dropped a few hints about what her sibling’s wedding would be like during an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month. She said that Hilary is very “traditional” when it comes to her wedding planning. Haylie also revealed that her two daughters with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, 4-year-old Ryan and 18-month-old Luna, would be a part of the wedding, but she declined to say how.

Hilary and Matthew got engaged in May of this year after over two years of dating. Hilary revealed that she was excited about the prospect of walking down the aisle, although she admitted that she didn’t think that she and Matthew would ever get married. According to the Younger star, she didn’t feel like they would ever have the time to plan a wedding. For one thing, Hilary has been busy filming the Lizzie McGuire reboot for the new Disney+ streaming platform. Matthew is a successful singer, songwriter, and music producer, so he also has a lot on his plate.

Early last month, Hilary denied reports that she and Matthew had secretly tied the knot after he referred to her as his “wife” in an Instagram post. Hilary told Entertainment Tonight that she and Matthew hadn’t even started planning their wedding yet, although they were having conversations about what they wanted to do.

“We’re really excited and we’re torn between, ‘Are we just going to go to the chapel and do it?’ or ‘Are we going to have a little more thought put into it?'” Hilary said. “I think our families would kill us [if we eloped]. And we want the kids to be involved.”