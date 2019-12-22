Jinger Duggar Reacts To Her First Live Christmas Tree With Hilarious Comment About ‘Ladybugs And Spiders’

Jinger shared a cute video of Felicity helping her parents clean up after decorating the tree.

Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo purchased their first live Christmas tree this year, and Jinger had some concerns about the living holiday decor.

On Saturday, Jinger shared an Instagram video that was filmed shortly after she, Jeremy, and their daughter, 1-year-old Felicity, had finished decorating the Christmas tree. Felicity was wearing a festive red dress with large ruffles on the sleeves, and the adorable tot was helping her parents clean up.

“Lissy” had a green glass ornament in one hand. She was shown picking up an empty plastic bag with her free hand and placing the shiny sphere inside of it. Jinger praised her little helper as Felicity picked up another ornament.

Jeremy was behind the camera, and he asked Jinger to share her thoughts on their lush, green Christmas tree. He revealed that it’s the first live tree that either of them has ever had. Jinger was using a pair of scissors to trim the the tree’s long needles, and it seems as though she was also on the lookout for creepy crawlies.

“This is our first Christmas tree that’s live, with ladybugs and spiders,” Jinger quipped.

Even though she was worried about the tree potentially being full of tiny occupants, the Counting On star insisted that she liked it.

“Yeah, no. I love it. It’s so, so fun,” Jinger said. “It’s a very nice tree.”

Jinger and Jeremy’s tree was decorated with blue lights and a hodgepodge of ornaments, including a yellow winking emoji, ceramic figurines, a large silver heart, a square “HOPE” ornament, and shiny glass balls in different colors.

Over the span of a few hours, Jinger’s holiday video garnered more than 34,000 likes. Many of her Instagram followers also took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on everything in the video, from Felicity’s dress to the tree. The commenters included Jinger’s older sister, Jill.

“Haha jinge ‘…ladybugs & spiders,'” Jill wrote.

“Her little dress is adorable! Merry Christmas!” read a second response to Jinger’s post.

“She has to clean up because you made such a mess lol! That’s a beautiful tree even with the spiders and ladybugs. Very nicely decorated,” another fan remarked.

“I’m so happy Jinger that you are getting to experience a traditional Christmas with your wonderful husband and beautiful daughter,” commented yet another admirer. “Making your own traditions will last a lifetime. Your little family makes me smile daily.”

Jinger didn’t just spend the weekend before Christmas decorating her family’s Christmas tree. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also celebrated her 26th birthday on Saturday.