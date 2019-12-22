Jinger Duggar Receives Sweet Birthday Messages From Her Family

It's Jinger Duggar's birthday and she has plenty of love and well wishes coming her way.

Jinger Duggar turned 26-years-old on December 21, and she has been celebrating with husband Jeremy Vuolo, and their daughter, Felicity, in their new home in Los Angeles. She has also been getting plenty of birthday messages on her special day from both her fans and loved ones. The Counting On star is living far away from her family in Arkansas, but she has been receiving many heartfelt words despite the many miles between them.

One such post came via Instagram from Jinger’s older sister, Jessa Seewald. They are only a year apart in age, so they were super close while they were growing up. And fans can tell by the sweet words that Jessa wrote on a long post to the birthday girl. She indicated that she can’t imagine life without her sister. She then went into a winded share about how Jinger is so kindhearted to new people that she meets. She is impressed by how her sis interacts with others so well. The mom-of-three ended her note by saying that she looks up to Jinger. Jessa’s followers were touched by the birthday post.

Jed Duggar, 20, also got in on the birthday wishes for his older sister on his Instagram account. His was just as mushy as Jessa’s note. He started out by reminiscing on how Jinger used to give him some style advice. He also called her his “constant encourager.” He ended his post with words of love.

“I would not be the man I am today if God hadn’t blessed me with you as a sister. Love you very much and I am so proud of the wife, mother and woman you have become! Happy Birthday, Jinger!!” Jed wrote.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar always write a birthday message to each of their kids and this time was no exception. On the family’s official Instagram, they sent a shout out to their daughter and they made quite a statement about her.

“Jinger, YOU are one of the main reasons we consider this the ‘most wonderful time of the year!'” the Duggars said.

The day before Jinger Duggar’s birthday, her husband shared a sweet snapshot of the two of them sitting on a bench somewhere in L.A. with their 1-year-old daughter between them. He made the comment that Felicity loves to be in the center. Fans always seem to adore photos of the little girl.

Of course, Jeremy also sent his love for his wife on social media for her birthday. However, his message was short and sweet. There may be more birthday messages coming to Jinger Duggar before the day is over. Her older sis, Jana, is usually pretty good about sending out love for her family’s birthdays, as well as the other TLC stars.