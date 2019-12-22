Donald Trump Says He ‘Achieved More In This Month Alone Than Any President Has Achieved In Eight Years’

On Saturday, President Donald Trump spoke at a conference hosted by conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, The Hill reports.

Delivering a typically fiery speech, Trump ripped into his Democratic opponents, and touted what he claims are his administration’s accomplishments.

The Trump administration, he said, “achieved more in this month alone than any president has achieved in eight years in office.”

The administration’s greatest recent achievement, the president suggested, is the new United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, widely considered to be an upgraded version of NAFTA. According to Trump, however, NAFTA was a “disaster” compared to the USMCA, which is only disliked by “globalists.”

The commander-in-chief also took credit for low unemployment numbers, and discussed his administration’s effort to build up the U.S. military.

The president said that he is opposed by “extreme leftists” and “Never Trumpers,” who he called “the dumbest human beings on earth.”

Alternating between attacking his opponents and touting the Trump administration’s alleged accomplishments, the president hurled insults at prominent Democratic politicians, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, Trump said while complaining about impeachment, is “crazy,” and Democrats are pursuing “illegal unconstitutional, and hyper-partisan impeachment.”

“They really don’t believe in democracy, they can’t,” the president said, before going back to Pelosi, and insisting that the only reason she is holding up the articles of impeachment and not sending them to the GOP-controlled Senate is because Democrats have a weak case.

“In fact, there’s no impeachment, their own lawyer said there’s no impeachment,” the commander-in-chief said, apparently citing a recent op-ed from Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman, who claims that a president cannot be impeached until articles are submitted to the Senate.

After criticizing House Democrats for wanting to impeach him, Trump mocked and belittled Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

Trump ridiculed the former vice president for making gaffes, and for mixing up states.

“He does it a lot. There’s something going on up there,” he said, alluding to Biden’s cognitive health.

All Democratic White House hopefuls, the commander-in-chief told the crowd, “want to destroy what we’ve built.”

President Trump to the attendees of @TPUSA's #SAS2019: "You're the fearless young leaders and warriors who stare down the hatred of the radical left and bravely fight for our liberty, our values, and our God-given freedom." pic.twitter.com/6pIYhopw89 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2019

Trump touched upon a number of other pressing issues, blasting the FBI for “spying” on his 2016 campaign, and ripping former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and related matters.

“We have a reason to be angry. They spied on my campaign,” he told the crowd.

The president also attacked the “fake news” media, and praised “fearless young leaders” in the conservative movement.

A number of prominent Trump allies was present at the event, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.