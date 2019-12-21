‘Tall Girl’ Star Ava Michelle Discusses The Pains Of Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

Tall Girl Ava Michelle took to Instagram a little less than 24 hours ago to reveal she was doing a little last-minute Christmas shopping. According to the caption of her brief video clip, Ava explained the clip was her facial reactions after seeing how long the lines were at stores a few days before Christmas.

Michelle went on to jest that looking at the long lines pouring out of the stores made her question if doing her Christmas shopping and finishing her list was worth the effort.

The video was a very short clip that featured Ava tilting her head to the side before turning it back. The clip ends with Ava using the zoom function on her camera to zoom in close to her face.

In the background, her followers can see traffic moving out the back window of her vehicle. It also appears as if Michelle is in a traveling vehicle based on the moving scenery outside of the windows. A humming sound that is assumed to be coming from the vehicle as well as a brief loop of a song playing on the radio can be heard in the background as well.

Ava opted to rock a wild hairstyle that featured a lot of small-and-frizzy curls. Her vibrant-blue eyes also sparkled for the camera as she filmed the short video clip.

Her 1.6 million followers seemed to enjoy the simple Instagram post as they watched it just over 130,000 times and left over 200 comments. Some of her followers had their own thoughts on last-minute Christmas shopping. The overwhelming majority, however, were more interested discussing her captivating eyes.

Elliana Kathryn Walmsley, 12-year-old Dance Moms star took to the comments to exclaim that last-minute Christmas shopping was never worth the hassle.

“Just do gift cards online. Lol” She added.

Ava had many fans who were too blinded by her beauty to give any advice or opinions on last-minute Christmas shopping. Many of her followers admitted to being completely overwhelmed by her oceanic eyes.

“It almost always never is, I drove around a parking lot for 20 minutes to get a parking spot and when I got to the store they didn’t have what I needed!” One follower penned in the comments.

Another follower chimed in: “Did someone tell u that u have beautiful eyes.”

Unfortunately, the Netflix Originals’ star offered her followers no additional information regarding what type of stores she was doing last-minute shopping at or who she was currently shopping for.