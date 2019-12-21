‘Shameless’ Star Shanola Hampton Looks Devious With Blond Locks On Instagram

Shanola Hampton left Shameless fans scratching their heads yesterday when she took to Instagram to share a snap of her show’s character, Veronica Fisher, rocking a long platinum blond wig.

Veronica looked to be sitting in a crowd of individuals while sporting unusual blond locks. In the caption, Hampton even questioned why her character would be rocking this color. Fortunately, Shanola did reassure her 1.1 million followers that they would figure out why her character was sporting blond hair during tomorrow night’s episode of Shameless.

Her unusual hair color wasn’t the only thing that attracted the attention of her Instagram audience. Many were taken aback by her strange facial expression as she looked like she was preparing to do something devious.

“I love Veronica’s facial expressions lol she is the best! And I have the [biggest] crush on Lip!” one of her followers gushed in the comments.

In 24 hours, her bizarre snap accumulated 23,000 likes and 116 comments. Overall, her followers didn’t seem to be bothered by the new hair color she was sporting. In fact, most agreed it looked great on her.

“Girl! Is there anything you cant rock?!?” one follower exclaimed.

Emma Kenney, the official Shameless Instagram account, and the official Showtime Instagram account all commended Shanola on how great she and her character looked as a blonde.

One of her followers even noted she looked like Storm from X-Men.

“This looks super bomb on you,” one follower penned.

“I love that they’re finally calling out the truth about how V is surrounded by white people (a lot of racist and ignorant ones at that) and has lost touch of her blackness in this season I’ve been waiting for her to shine!!” a third added as they referenced some of the storyline from Season 10 of Shameless.

As those who are currently watching the new season of Shameless know, it has been very thick with black culture. The series kicked off with Liam (Christian Isaiah) struggling to find himself as he embraced his culture. As Season 10 has progressed, however, the struggle of culture and identity has switched to Veronica.

During last week’s episode, her mother told her that Kevin (Steve Howey) “f*cked the black girl right out of her.” The conversation came up after Veronica revealed to her mother that she’d forgotten how to do the electric slide.

Based on the comments, many fans are assuming Veronica is doing something undercover and is wearing the wig so no one recognizes who she is.

According to a separate Instagram post by Steve Howey, Kevin does accompany her during this outing.