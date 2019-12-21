WWE Rumors: Edge Could Potentially Make Comeback Next Month As ‘Royal Rumble’ Surprise Entry, Report Claims

WWE Hall of Famer Edge might not just be back with the company in an ambassador role like many of his fellow legends. If recent reports are to be believed, there’s a chance “Rated-R Superstar” might be taking part in the 2020 Royal Rumble as one of the surprise entries in the pay-per-view’s titular main event, thus marking his first match since he retired from in-ring competition in 2011.

As quoted by Bleacher Report, the latest rumors of Edge’s in-ring return began swirling on Thursday, when PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson responded to a fan’s question on whether it’s possible for the 46-year-old retired wrestler to make a comeback. Citing his sources, Johnson reiterated previous rumors that suggested Edge recently signed a new contract with WWE. He added, however, that the deal apparently comes with a “pretty nice upside.”

“We also reported a few months ago he was in Pittsburgh for WWE business and that’s where WWE Wellness Policy head Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered,” Johnson continued.

“My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for WrestleMania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events.”

On Friday morning, Edge took to Twitter to apparently deny the rumors, much like he did in October when his supposed deal with WWE was first reported. As he claimed at that time, he had yet to sign a new contract with WWE and likewise, was not yet medically cleared to return to the ring. This was despite the fact he had recently taken part in his first physical spot since his retirement — a segment in August where he dropped Elias with a spear during the SummerSlam pre-show.

Edge has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE that will include an in-ring return, per @PWStream ⁰⁰The Rated-R Superstar hasn’t wrestled since retiring in 2011 pic.twitter.com/29v0kzl49m — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) December 19, 2019

Despite Edge’s most recent denial, another leading insider believes that it’s more likely than not that the 11-time world champion will soon be making his return to the ring. Per WrestlingNews.co, Bryan Alvarez said on Friday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live that he expects WWE to allow Edge to “do something physical,” even if it’s doubtful he will be asked to work a full-time schedule. Alvarez also referenced the spot at this year’s SummerSlam, pointing out that WWE wouldn’t have let Edge spear Elias unless he had “some semblance of clearance.”

As recalled by Bleacher Report, Edge — aka Adam Copeland in real life — was forced to hang up his wrestling boots the day after WrestleMania XXVII in 2011, where he successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio. Despite being only 37-years-old at the time, an MRI revealed that the Canadian wrestler could no longer be cleared to wrestle after being diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis — a narrowing of the spinal cord in the neck apparently caused by years of in-ring bumps.