Ella Travolta Looks Like The Spitting Image Of Her Father In Chic Grey Beanie In New Instagram Photo

Ella Travolta seems to be looking more and more like her famous father, John Travolta, each day. And, her most recent social media post proves it.

As those who follow the 19-year-old on Instagram know, Ella is taking after her father and dabbling in acting. She is also sharing glimpses of her life and career with fans on her Instagram page. In the most recent photo that was posted for her fans, the teen looked picture-perfect.

In the photo, the beauty did not specifically reveal where she was, but she struck a pose outside in what appeared to be a winter wonderland with snow and pine trees all around. Ella stood in profile between two trees that were covered with snow and lit up with multi-colored lights. The beauty wore a chic grey beanie for the look and styled her long, dark locks down and straight as they fell just past her chest. She appeared to be wearing just a little bit of eyeliner and mascara.

Bundled up for the cold, Ella rocked a puffy black jacket and a pair of matching gloves. In the caption of the image, she told her followers that she was walking in a winter wonderland, noting that she couldn’t believe Christmas was just five days away. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned the blossoming actress a ton of attention from her fans with over 13,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some of the black-haired beauty’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over the uncanny resemblance to her famous father. A few more wished her a Merry Christmas, while others just commented with their choice of emoji.

“Love that spot, love this photo and love that Christmas is in 5 days TOO!!!!” one fan commented on the post, adding a heart emoji.

“Merry Christmas. To you and your family Ella!” a second fan commented, adding a Christmas tree emoji.

“Wow! Stunning picture of you. You look just like your dad! Merry Christmas,” one more gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the 19-year-old supported her father at the Grease singalong in Florida. On her popular page, she shared a clip of herself and a friend singing along to one of the movie’s biggest hits, “Summer Nights.” That post racked up a ton of attention for Ella with over 39,000 views in addition to 500-plus comments.