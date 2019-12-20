Evangelical Donald Trump Supporters Lash Out At ‘Christianity Today’ Magazine For Its Scathing Op-Ed

After the conservative magazine Christianity Today published a scathing opinion piece calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office, the Trump lashed out at the magazine. He accused it of being too left-leaning — and a segment of his followers appear to agree. Evangelical Trump supporters are jumping to the president’s defense, attacking the magazine and voicing support for Trump.

According to The Hill, one of the most prominent evangelical leaders to attack the magazine is Franklin Graham, the son of Christianity Today’s founder, the late Reverend Billy Graham. Franklin took to social media to say that he felt the need to respond to the piece since it invoked his father’s name as the founder of the magazine. He asserted that his dad wouldn’t agree with the piece.

“In fact, he would be very disappointed,” he wrote. “My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

Franklin went on to argue that the Democrats’ decision to issue two articles of impeachment against the president was a partisan exercise, saying that he knew some Republicans who would have voted against Trump if he had done what he is accused of doing in regards to his interaction with Ukraine.

“Why would Christianity Today choose to take the side of the Democrat left whose only goal is to discredit and smear the name of a sitting president?” he asked.

Because, he concluded, the magazine has decided to side with Democrats in order to unfairly smear the president.

Evangelical leader Jerry Falwell also weighed in on the opinion piece, which called for Trump’s removal because it is “absolutely clear” that the president used his office for his own personal gain. Falwell said that it is evident that the magazine is revealing that it is part of the liberal evangelical movement.

Here's Christianity Today ("CT") Editor-in-chief @markgalli's response to Trump's attack on "ET"… pic.twitter.com/vu0FxnGj5T — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) December 20, 2019

The magazine’s editor-in-chief responded to Trump’s critique, asserting that the magazine is widely recognized as conservative-leaning. He further pushed back against the president, saying that the magazine rarely weighs in on political matters, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

While a vast majority of evangelicals support Trump, with 81 percent of self-described evangelicals voting for him in the 2016 election, the magazine called out for Christians to examine their support of the president.

“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve.”