Trump Campaign Raised $10 Million Within 48 Hours Of Impeachment Vote

The campaign for the reelection of President Donald Trump said on Friday that it raised $10 million over the course of 48 hours following the House impeachment vote on Wednesday — a sign that the president’s supporters will likely remain loyal until Election Day.

“That’s just in 48 hours, so two days, $5 million dollars a day,” Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for the president’s reelection campaign, told Hill.TV.

“The president’s reelection campaign gets bigger and stronger,” Murtaugh added.

Trump and his allies have routinely said that impeachment will be good for the president and his chances for reelection because the process will only invigorate his base.

“Every time the Democrats in the media [went] into a frenzy like they did on Wednesday with the vote, we collect more data — we have greater interaction with the voters and we raise more money,” Murtaugh said.

Republicans have consistently given Trump a high approval rating, only dipping to 87 percent in 2019, according to Gallup, The Inquisitr has previously reported.

Republicans say fundraising has been good for the party, in general, since the start of the impeachment process. The GOP says it raised $20.6 million in the month of November alone — the best fundraising numbers for any November on record for the party.

“Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only served to bolster our base and attract more voters to our cause and the result is another record-breaking fundraising month,” said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, according to Yahoo! Finance.

In the third quarter, Trump and the RNC raised $125 million, leaving the president and the Republicans with a total of $156 million in cash on hand and nearly $310 million raised so far this year.

Trump has been successful at wielding impeachment as a rallying cry among his supporters, labeling the process as a “witch hunt” at a rally in Michigan as the House was preparing to take its historic vote against him.

However, some conservatives are looking to push back against Trump in a formal fashion.

This week, a small group of Trump’s most outspoken conservative critics, led by lawyer George Conway, launched a super PAC with the aim of lessening the impact of the president’s supporters and driving away those who are on the fence, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Organizers of the new group — called the Lincoln Project — have reportedly amassed more than $1 million in fundraising commitments, with the hope to spend much more on anti-Trump advertising in the run-up to the 2020 election.