‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Fen Returns With A Huge Surprise

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Fenmore Baldwin returns to Genoa City, and his parents, Lauren and Michael, are thrilled. However, there might be a bit more than everybody bargained for when the newly rehabbed singer shows up to celebrate the holidays.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) attempt to make peace with the fact that their son Fen (Zach Tinker) is in rehab for the holidays and won’t be home to celebrate with them. They’re sad about the situation, but they also want to make the best of it since they know that Fen’s health is more important than one Christmas at home. However, Lauren and Michael prepare themselves for a bit of a blue Christmas.

Then, their son surprises them. Lauren actress Tracey Bregman recently discussed the unexpected homecoming with Soap Opera Digest, and she revealed that Fen stuns his parents for Christmas.

“Lauren sees that Fen has taken his recovery very seriously after his relapse,” Bregman revealed. “It’s now time for Fen to spend time with his family to receive love and support, especially for the holidays. Fen coming home has truly made this a wonderful Christmas for Lauren and Michael.”

It wasn’t that long ago that Lauren left Genoa City to ensure that Fen went into rehab after Adam (Mark Grossman) used pictures of the rock star doing illegal drugs while on tour to blackmail Michael. Ultimately, Lauren vowed to make Adam pay for how he’d used their son. Michael was on board with his wife’s plans, but the couple’s main concern was Fen’s well-being. They ended up putting that first, and Lauren and Michael have seemingly put thoughts of revenge against Adam on the back burner.

Now with Fen’s return, the family will likely spend lots of time together.

“The reaction to Fen’s return will be quite positive and heartwarming, everything that a Christmas homecoming should be in Genoa City,” said Bregman.

Loading...

However, everything might not go as smoothly as planned because there’s something unexpected during Fenmore’s return.

“Although Fen might come home with a few surprises,” teased the actress.

This surprise could be anything, from a special gift, a new career path, or possibly even a growing family. Whatever it is, Michael and Lauren will try to support their son the best way they can, even though Michael wasn’t that thrilled to hear last year that Fen dropped out of law school to pursue his music passion. Now, more than ever, Fen needs their love and support.