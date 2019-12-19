‘The Witcher’: Henry Cavill Admits To Wearing Geralt’s Costume At Home

Henry Cavill took his Geralt of Rivia costume home but 'The Witcher' showrunner also reveals why.

With the much-anticipated first season of The Witcher about to drop to Netflix, reports are starting to emerge regarding just how much actor Henry Cavill loves playing the main character, Geralt of Rivia.

Cavill, who is an avid gamer and a massive fan of the video game version of The Witcher, was so desperate to get the coveted role of Geralt and started begging as soon as the role became available, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr. And, once he got the role, his enthusiasm didn’t stop there, according to NME. In fact, the actor recently revealed that he was such a fan of his costume that he took it home with him.

“I took it all home, yeah,” Cavill told NME.

“It’s not so easy to put on. And it took two hours of hair and make-up every day, so that’s just sitting at home looking cool.”

Cavill, who is a natural brunet, requires a long pale blond wig in order to look like Geralt, who is a monster hunter on the Continent. The character is scorned by many but the TV series looks set to show his other side beyond the emotionless exterior that others see. In addition to hair and make-up, the character has a tight-fitting pair of leather pants, of which Cavill had to squeeze into in order to truly resemble Geralt.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

While it seems a little dramatic to take a costume home with him, the series showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, revealed a genuine reason as to why Cavill did this.

“It’s because it’s not just a role to him,” she said.

“He wanted, for instance, for the armor to look like it had been worn for years and years. So, he made breakfast in it and he would sleep in it. We were like ‘you don’t have to do that by the way’, but he’s that invested in embodying his character.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the leather pants, which make up a part of Geralt’s outfit, came under scrutiny during filming after they started stretching and sagging. As a result of this, the costume continually had to be altered to make sure they retained their fit.

The Witcher is based on a book series originally written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The first book in the series was released 30 years ago. However, in 2007, the franchise received a PC video game adaptation, which has since gone on to receive two sequels that are also available on various other platforms.

Season 1 of The Witcher will drop globally on Netflix on December 20.