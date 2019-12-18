Gwen Stefani Looks Very Glam In Turquoise Feathery Dress For ‘The Voice’ Finale

The finale of the 17th season of The Voice aired last night on NBC and with no surprise, Gwen Stefani looked incredible.

The “Baby Don’t Lie” hitmaker stunned in a strapless feathery turquoise dress that displayed chest and shoulders. Stefani looked very elegant with her blond hair tied up in the shape of a bun. She scraped her blond locks up off her face and pinned down her hair with cute little hair clips. The 50-year-old looked like a real-life princess. Stefani accessorized herself with sparkly jeweled dangling earrings and kept her makeup to a minimum, opting for thick black mascara and light pink lipstick to add some extra color.

In a series of Instagram posts, the “Simple Kind of Life” songstress shared the regal look with her 9.5 million followers.

In the first shot, Stefani is sat down on her red chair on the set of the show. She smiled directly at the camera lens and flashed her teeth. In the second, she looked to the side and displayed her side profile and the little details to the look. The lead singer of No Doubt closed her eyes and boasted her natural beauty. Stefani’s jawline looked incredibly sharp and her cheekbones popped in the light.

For her caption, the “Used To Love You” entertainer wrote “glam alert” and proceeded to thank those who helped her achieve the killer look.

She credited her hairstylist, Danilo, makeup artist, Gregory Arlt, and fashion stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

In less than an hour, her post quickly racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her fans.

“You are beautiful on the outside and even more beautiful on the inside,” one user wrote.

“You seriously never age! You look gorgeous. What’s your secret? @gwenstefani I hope to look like you when I’m your age. Stunning,” another shared.

“I have never seen you look more beautiful! That is your color,” a third follower remarked.

“Your look here just so incredibly beautiful! Your makeup & hair team are just amazing! And your outfit so awesome!” a fourth fan commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani had her contestant Rose Short in the finale with her. The pair of them performed one of Stefani’s Christmas songs, “My Gift Is You,” on the first part of the final.

According to the Metro, Jake Hoot who was on Kelly Clarkson’s team ended up winning the show.

Stefani revealed a while back that she wouldn’t be returning for the 18th season of The Voice and has no plans to come back anytime soon but did admit that she had so much fun working on it.

It has been confirmed that Nick Jonas will be taking Stefani’s place next season.