‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam’s Shocking Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 19 tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a shocking decision. After months of warning Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to stay away from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), he will suddenly have a change of heart. per She Knows Soaps.

Less than a week ago, Liam burst into Thomas’ office. He made it clear that he didn’t want the designer anywhere near Hope. Even though Thomas claimed that he just had Hope’s best interests at heart, Liam wasn’t buying the designer’s explanation. Thomas has said that he was trying to help Hope with her line since the fashion showdown competition was coming up and she didn’t have any new designs.

In fact, Liam had been so perturbed by the conversation that he had approached Thomas’ sister, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Together they made the discovery that Thomas was still in touch with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). The Inquisitr reports that Steffy will rehire Zoe after they make a deal that the model will spy on Thomas for them.

In the meantime, Hope made a shocking discovery of her own. She will find out that Thomas supposedly has the hots for Zoe. Hope will even interrogate Thomas about his sudden interest in the model after having pursued her for months. It appears as if Thomas will convince Hope that he has moved on and is no longer obsessed with her.

Hope will be so relieved that she will no longer have to deal with Thomas’ constant harassment. She will then also come to the realization that the designer is no longer a threat to her. If Thomas is no longer obsessed with her, she could possibly trust him enough to work with her.

Confused, Hope will approach Liam. She will quickly update him on the blossoming romance between Zoe and Liam. Hope will also admit that she cannot find a designer to work on her line. She even asked Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), a jewelry designer, if she would work on Hope For The Future with her.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Liam will reluctantly agree to Thomas working with Hope. Now that Liam knows that Zoe will be keeping an eye on Thomas, he feels somewhat at ease. He will feel as if Hope is out of options and that Thomas may help her to rescue her line. Liam will decide that Hope can work with Thomas, and go against his previous gut feelings about the designer.

It seems as if Thomas’ new ruse will have everyone fooled and it may be too late before they realize that Thomas has never changed.