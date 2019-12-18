‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Interrogates Thomas About Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 19 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will fire a few questions at Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She’s not quite sure if she can believe her eyes, and will ask him about his supposed romance with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), per She Knows Soaps.

When Hope walked into Thomas’ office, she took in the candles, champagne, and roses and immediately assumed that the designer had set up the romantic scene for her. She blew her top and began to rant and rave. However, Hope was stunned when Zoe walked in. She then realized that Thomas’ romantic gesture was for the model, and not for her.

Hope’s embarrassment won’t last too long. She will soon fire a barrage of questions at the designer. After all, it wasn’t too long ago that Thomas was still pursuing her. When did Thomas have a sudden change of heart? How long has he been after Zoe? Hope’s mind will be whirling as she contemplates a life without Thomas constantly stalking her.

In the meantime, Thomas will happily answer Hope’s questions. B&B fans know that he once admitted to Zoe that he sometimes thought about her when he designed new outfits. Zoe had been flattered and it wasn’t long before they shared a kiss. However, any notion of a relationship between Zoe and Thomas had ceased when Thomas started to pursue Hope again.

But Thomas will make it seem as if he is finally over Hope. As he previously told Hope, it is time to try new things and he doesn’t want to get stuck in the past.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Thomas will be delighted when she falls for his ruse. He wants to make Hope jealous and his plan of action is underway. He will congratulate himself on his new masterplan.

In the meantime, Hope will no longer perceive Thomas as a threat. She has been searching for a new designer for her line but cannot find anyone who’s willing to take on the job. The designer must sketch an entire collection of clothes for the relaunch of Hope For The Future.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope approaches Liam and tells him that she has exhausted all her avenues for finding a designer. Since Thomas has apparently moved on, would it be so bad if he works on her line? The Inquisitr reports that Liam will reluctantly agree that perhaps Hope should work with Thomas since she has no other options.