Kevin Hart & His Wife, Eniko, Relive His Infidelity In Netflix Docuseries

Kevin Hart is rehashing his past infidelity towards his wife, Eniko Parrish Hart.

According to Page Six, the comedian will be discussing his cheating scandal that occurred when his wife was pregnant with their first child in his Netflix docuseries, Don’t F–k this up. The outlet reports that, as part of the six-part series, Hart is showing his fans how the scandal affected his family, particularly Eniko. In a recent clip for the series’ trailer, Eniko is seen crying as she is being interviewed about her thoughts on the scandal. The model expressed how her husband upset her with his cheating at the time.

“You publicly humiliated me,” Eniko, says as she wipes away tears. “I just kept saying, ‘How the f–k did you let that happen?'”

Back in 2017, Kevin was recorded canoodling with a woman that wasn’t Eniko. The woman was discovered to have been model Montia Sabbag, who Kevin was with while on a trip to Las Vegas. Both the model and the Think Like A Man star were caught on video, and Kevin was later allegedly extorted for money by an unknown source. While most people assumed that it was Sabbag who was after the comedian’s money, she expressed to outlets that she was innocent and that she, like Kevin, was a victim of the recording.

Although she maintained her innocence in the extortion, Sabbag did take legal action against the Jumanji star. In September 2019, Sabbag sued Kevin for $6o million. She allegedly claimed that both Kevin and his friend, J.T. Jackson, set the model up and organized for her to be in the car for the recording. Kevin has since denied the claims.

While Kevin and Eniko had their issues during the scandal, the two seem to be on good terms since. People reports that, since news broke of the recording, Hart has been open about his role in the ordeal. He also provided the outlet with an update on where he and his wife currently stand.

“I am amazing. I am amazing because I get it now,” Kevin said after being asked to describe what kind of husband he is. “The friendship that I have with my wife is insane,” he went on to share. “Yes, that’s my wife, we’re lovers, it’s a relationship, it’s marriage…but the friendship we have is like no other. The tests we’ve passed made us love each other even more. It made us understand our bond even more.”

Don’t F–k This Up is set to premiere on Netflix in late December.