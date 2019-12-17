Chris Brown’s Ex Ammika Harris Opens Up About Having Body Issues After Having Their Son, Aeko

Chris Brown’s ex Ammika Harris has been revealing more information on her postpartum body with her fans.

The model recently gave birth to her first child, Aeko Catori Brown. According to Hollywood Life, the private influencer shared with her fans that she doesn’t feel 100 percent herself after she delivered her baby boy. Under her most recent Instagram photo, in which she is seen posing away from the camera while wearing a pink sweatshirt, a fan shared how much they admire Harris for the body she has after she had Aeko.

“You are so beautiful and so positive!” the fan gushed. “I have two little girls and am motivated by you to get my mom bod back!!!!!! Thank you or keeping positive vibes in the world!!!!!”

Harris decided to respond to the fan’s comment under her post. Although she doesn’t typically respond to fans when it comes to her personal life, she decided to inspire other mothers and admit that her appearance on Instagram can be deceiving.

“Give it time love!” Harris encouraged her fan. “I still have a little belly and far from where I want my body to be.”

Prior to having her son, Harris appeared to be very slim in her Instagram photos. The model hasn’t been shy about showing off her body in the past, and shared multiple photos of herself before she was pregnant with Aeko on the photo-sharing app. While many fans predicted that the photos were used to confuse her 637,000 Instagram followers who predicted that she was having Brown’s baby, the photos were possibly a way for Harris to reminisce about her post-baby body.

Harris decided to go public with Aeko just three weeks after his birth. Prior to his big reveal, Harris decided to keep her maternity photos private, only revealing one on her personal Instagram page after Aeko went public. Brown also shared one photo of a pregnant Harris, which showed her in satin panties and gloves with a blue train. The model’s baby bump is fully present in the photo.

While Harris did confirm with her fans that she wasn’t fully feeling like herself these days, she and Brown have continued to keep their fans in the dark over their relationship status. The “No Guidance” singer was recently in Miami with model Jasmine Sanders, according to HL. Brown did share, though that the two are longtime friends. Harris appears to be single and is “doing her own thing,” according to the outlet.