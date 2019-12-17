‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Means Business, Chad Confronts Kate

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, December 17 reveal that there will be a lot of confrontations going down in Salem, and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will mean business as she gives the love of her life, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) a piece of her mind.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Marlena finally puts her foot down about Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) living in her house. As fans will remember, Hope (who is actually brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina, and completely in love with John) faked a flood at her home in order to coax John into inviting her to live with him while Marlena was out of town on work.

However, when Marlena returned to the penthouse she was stunned to see Hope living there, and getting extra close with her husband. Now, she’s tired of being polite and she’ll tell John that he needs to be blunt and ask Hope to move out immediately, or that she will be the person moving out of their home.

John currently does see what’s right in front of his face, and believes that Hope is simply his longtime friend, whom he’s been helping through a rough time in her life. However, Marlena knows better, and she is going to put an end to the uncomfortable living arrangement one way or the other.

Elsewhere in Salem, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will confront his former step-mother Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) about her knowledge of his father Stefano being alive. Fans found out last week that Kate has known about Stefano’s body switch with Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), and that she’s been working with him for months. She’s even been reporting back to him about Chad’s business with DiMera Enterprises.

Now, Chad will want some answers, but Kate may not be willing to give up any information she has about Stefano, or his brand new look, just yet.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and her newfound friend Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) are back in Salem and ready to take control of their spiraling lives. The duo will devise a plan that will include Kristen getting Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) back in her life, and Lani getting revenge on Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) for ruining her relationship and her wedding to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) take care of JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) as he struggles with his drug addiction and depression.