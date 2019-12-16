Mariah Carey Finally Reaches No. 1 With ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ 25 Years After Its Original Release

It may have taken 25 years, but it was worth the wait. For the first time, Mariah Carey‘s legendary single “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, it’s the first holiday No. 1 in a shocking 61 years. Carey joins The Chipmunks who had a festive chart-topper with “The Chipmunk Song” and stayed at No.1 for four weeks in 1958-59.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has now helped the “Vision of Love” icon earn herself her 19th No. 1 hit. Her other singles to reach the top spot include “Fantasy,” “Emotions,” “Heartbreaker,” and “We Belong Together.” Carey has now surpassed Elvis Presley as the solo artist with the most chart-toppers. When bands are included, she ranks just behind The Beatles who achieved 20 No. 1 singles. But her accolades don’t stop there.

Carey has now spent a total of 80 weeks at the top spot on the Hot 100, which no other act has ever achieved. Her legendary collaboration on “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men contributed the most to that record, spending 16 weeks at No. 1 in 1995-96. At 60 weeks, Rihanna is the second act to spend the most weeks on the No. 1 spot.

Throughout her career, Carey has proven she can stay relevant throughout the decades. The “Don’t Forget About Us” songstress joins an elite club of acts with Hot 100 No. 1s in the 1990s, 2000s & 2010s. Other acts that inducted into that club this decade include Britney Spears, Usher and Christina Aguilera.

As soon as the news broke, Carey took to social media to tell her loyal fans that they had given her another chart-topper.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the song and her first Christmas album, Merry Christmas, Carey re-released the record with a deluxe anniversary edition.

In November, she kicked off her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour with a stint of shows in Vegas before heading across North America through mid-December. The tour ended on December 15 at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was awarded a plaque from The Guinness World of Records at one of her shows. Before the song topped the charts in the U.S., it had already broken other records. The track was already the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 by any solo artist, the most streamed female track on Spotify within 24 hours and has spent the most weeks of any Christmas song in the top 10 in the U.K.