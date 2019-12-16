‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Teases Fans With First Look At New House She And Cole DeBoer Are Building

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer purchased land to build their dream house. Now, according to a report from OK! Magazine, the mom-of-three is teasing fans with pictures of what could be her new house.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Chelsea shared some sketches of a new home. While she didn’t say that they were for the home that she and her husband plan to build, she did include three emojis with their hands over their mouths. She also tagged her husband in the photos. Unfortunately, she didn’t include any other information, but considering that the couple have been talking about building their dream home on the land they purchased, these sketches just may be the first photos of that home.

According to the report, Chelsea was also asking her fans for some recommendations on their favorite home décor Instagram accounts. It appears that Chelsea is ready to get some inspiration for her new home, although it is unclear when the couple will actually start construction.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea and Cole’s desire to build a new home was chronicled on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. Although the couple had just recently moved into a new home in South Dakota, a scary experience left Chelsea anxious. Their new home was burglarized. Although Chelsea and her family weren’t home at the time, the incident still left her shaken. Despite wanting to move, Chelsea’s mom wasn’t too excited about the decision her daughter made and urged her not to “rush into anything.”

Although the land that the couple purchased is still in South Dakota, it turns out it is a bit further away from Chelsea’s mom than where they live now. Talking with Chelsea, her mom Mary tried to explain why she was having a hard time accepting the move.

“I’m not trying to sound like I’m selfish … These kids are all I got anymore. I’m going to cry. And just to think of you that far — I can’t get down there very much. I can’t go to every game. Or in the winter, there’s no way… I don’t even now like to drive at night,” she explained.

Of course, the couple haven’t moved just yet and it appears that they are still in the planning stages of building their new house. Nevertheless, fans are excited to follow Chelsea on her new journey.