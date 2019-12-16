Ally Lotti, Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend, Pays Tribute To Late Chicago Rapper At L.A. Concert

'I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth,' she said.

Ally Lotti, the girlfriend of late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD, spoke out for the first time about her boyfriend’s death at an L.A. concert Sunday night, ET Online reports.

Juice WRLD (real name: Jarad Anthony Higgins) died last week under hazy circumstances. As Chicago police were inspecting a private jet, on which he and his team were passengers, for guns and drugs, Higgins began convulsing and going into seizures. He died at an area hospital a short time later.

During the Rolling Loud festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Lotti made her first public statements about the rapper’s death, during which she referred to the rapper by his real first name.

“I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth. He literally loved every single one of you guys. There is not a time when he had shown me any different love then he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation,” she said.

Juice Wrld's girlfriend speaks out for the first time since the rapper has passed. pic.twitter.com/PUdsgbeWUc — Karen Civil ???????? (@KarenCivil) December 16, 2019

As she left the stage, the crowd began to chant her name.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ally Lotti is a pseudonym, most likely belonging to an Alabama woman named Alicia Leon. The Instagram influencer was often seen with Juice WRLD in photos on social media, whether on her own account or that of the rapper.

Though presumed to be originally from Alabama, Lotti reportedly lives in California.

Lotti and Higgins had both been open about their relationship with each other, including some of its more unpleasant aspects. For example, Juice WRLD had been open about his problems with drugs and apologized for “scaring” Lotti with his drug use, referring to her as “everything I could ever want and ever need… period.”

As for Higgins, the Chicago Police Department continues to investigate his death, although answers have not been forthcoming. As TMZ reported last week, members of Higgins’ team on board the plane allegedly said that the rapper had swallowed “several unknown pills” before he died, possibly including the powerful prescription painkiller Percocet, possibly in an attempt to hide them from the police.

Meanwhile, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says that toxicology and other tests will be performed before Higgins’ cause of death can be revealed.