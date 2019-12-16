Mary J. Blige, 48, Wows Fans In Fitted Gown For Diddy’s 50th Birthday

Mary J. Blige, 48, was one of the many high-profile names with an invite to Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, and the singer has her followers in awe on Instagram. The “No More Drama” icon shared a photo of what she wore on the night and fans reacted passionately.

Blige — who has been referred to as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul — stunned in a long black and nude-colored gown. The sleeveless garment displayed her arms but covered her neck. The dress was extremely fitted and showed off her insane curves. The “Be Without You” chart-topper looked glamorous from top to bottom. She is known for sporting all sorts of hairstyles but for this event, she opted for long blond curly hair. She wore her locks down and accessorized herself with gold dangling earrings and numerous rings. Blige rocked a bold red lip and matched her nails with a coat of the same color.

The “All That I Can Say” songstress posed in a hallway with a gray and white aesthetic. She placed one hand on the wall and the other on the side of her thigh. Blige looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle but fierce expression.

For her caption, she described Diddy’s party as “dope” and that she wished the night never ended. She referred to the rapper as a big brother and that she always has a blast with him.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be a huge hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“Best dressed from last night,” one user wrote, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Your beauty is unimaginable,” another shared.

“You are a vision! Just gorgeous!” a third fan remarked.

“You definitely blew this out the park,” a fourth follower commented, adding numerous crying face, flame, and eye-heart face emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blige allegedly performed one of her signature singles, “Real Love,” at the event.

Other celebrities in attendance at the party included Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Janelle Monae, to name a few.

Blige is no stranger to sending fans into a meltdown with her Instagram pics. In another glamorous upload, the “Dance For Me” hitmaker wore a long-sleeved roll neck navy jumper, high-waisted leather culottes, and fiery red boots that she matched with her lipstick. She owned long straight blond hair and posed with her hand on her hip. For this occasion, Blige was celebrating her Aunt Sherry’s birthday. To date, the has achieved over 187,000 likes and 4,100 comments.