‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Has An Ace Up His Sleeve

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 17 reveals that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has an ace up his sleeve that no one will see coming. The designer knows that he may have only one chance to win Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) heart. Thomas, therefore, needs to play his cards right, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope made it very clear that she wants nothing to do with Thomas. In fact, she would rather train another designer to work on her line than share space with the uber-talented designer. When Thomas reminded her that they are now raising Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) together, she let him know that she still hasn’t forgotten what he did to her in the past. Hope isn’t ready to forgive Thomas for hiding Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity. Will Thomas be able to change the way that Hope sees him?

Thomas will try a new tactic, and according to The Inquisitr, it seems as if Hope will fall for it hook, line, and sinker. Thomas will set up his office for a romantic scene – it appears as if he’s still too broke to afford a meal at a restaurant – as if he’s planning to wow someone special.

The soap opera spoilers predict that Hope will walk into his office. She will instantly assume that the setup is for her and explode. But she will suddenly realize that Thomas did not beautify his office for her. Of course, this is exactly what Thomas wants. He wants Hope to believe that he has his eye on somebody else, and who better than Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes)?

Thomas believes that Zoe would do anything to get her job back at Forrester Creations. The two have even shared a couple of kisses and it’s obvious that there’s a spark between them. Thomas wants to use their chemistry between them for two reasons.

The designer wants Hope to think that he no longer wants her. Hope feels that Thomas is obsessed with her and it’s one of the reasons that she won’t work with him. If she sees that Thomas has moved on, she may be more willing to work with him on Hope For The Future. Currently, Hope is preparing for the fashion show competition and Thomas wants to steer her line to victory.

Of course, Thomas is also hoping that Hope will find herself in another predicament. He’d be delighted if she fought feelings of jealousy when she sees him with Zoe. Thomas can only dream that Hope may start to find that she may not be totally immune to his charms after all.