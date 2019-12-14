‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Hope Falls For Thomas’ Shocking New Ruse

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 16 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has a new trick up his sleeve. And it seems as if this time around, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will fall for it hook, line, and sinker. But will Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) figure out the manipulator’s plan?

Monday, December 16 – Steffy & Liam Find Zoe

The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will break down. She still cannot believe that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) actually presented her with divorce papers. The former chemist is still holding on to the hope that Ridge will realize that Thomas has not turned over a new leaf and that they will be able to save their marriage.

Steffy and Liam will set out to find Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). However, they will be stunned to find Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) instead. The model will tell them everything she knows about Thomas’ plans.

Tuesday, December 17 – Thomas Forrester Implements A New Strategy

Thomas will implement a new strategy, per She Knows Soaps. Of course, his new ruse is designed to win Hope so that she will end up being with him instead of Liam.

Steffy and Liam ask Zoe to help them expose that Thomas is still a dangerous man.

Wednesday, December 18 – Zoe Pleads With Steffy

Hope will walk in on Thomas’ romantic setup. She will realize that there may be someone else in Thomas’ life and will be shocked.

Zoe will find herself at Steffy’s mercy. When Liam and Steffy ask her to help expose Thomas, she will have to make a decision. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Zoe will plead with Steffy to give her another chance because she wants her job back at the fashion house.

Thursday, December 19 – Hope Logan Falls For Thomas’ Ruse

Hope will question Thomas about his supposed romance with Zoe. She will be blown away by Thomas’ interest in someone else. All this time, she thought that Thomas was obsessed with her. Of course, B&B fans know that this is only part of Thomas’ ruse to make Hope believe that he is not after her when in fact he still is.

After Hope confirms that Thomas is no longer interested in her, she will speak to Liam. She will tell Liam what she witnessed in Thomas’ office. Liam will reluctantly agree to Thomas working on the Hope For The Future line.

Loading...

Friday, December 20 – Ridge Gives Brooke A Final Chance

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Thomas believes that his plan is working, and will have a mini-celebration by himself. He thinks that Hope will soon be his thanks to his scheming. Since Hope doesn’t believe that he’s still a threat, she will be blind to the fact that Thomas is getting exactly what he wants.

Ridge will give Brooke a final chance to reconcile. It seems as if Ridge doesn’t want to let Brooke go, and wants them to overcome their latest obstacle. But will Brooke do what it takes to get her husband back?