‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victor Makes A Revelation

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 16 through 20 bring shakeups and makeups in Genoa City as Devon keeps a secret, Abby and Nate reconcile, Theo bonds with his new family, Phyllis has a surprise for Summer, and Victor shares some surprising news. Plus, so much more as residents prepare to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) make amends, according to SheKnows Soaps. Abby was on the rebound from Arturo (Jason Canela) when she and Nate started dating. There isn’t any animosity between the two, so they decide to really be friends now that they are no longer dating.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) carries a secret. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) doesn’t know that Devon is investigating Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). Victor (Eric Braeden) gave Devon some details about the lawyer’s past, and Devon will not stop until he finds out what he wants to know even if Elena isn’t happy about it.

Devon seeks justice for Katherine’s fortune. Because of Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) scam, Katherine’s wishes are no longer being honored. Later, Devon seeks dirt on someone, and Elena decides about Amanda. Elena finds Devon’s file on Amanda. She realizes that Devon has been hiding it from her. Plus, she realizes that Amanda is up to something, which means Elena might no longer honor the truce she recently made with Amanda.

Elsewhere, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) warns Nick (Joshua Morrow) about Adam (Mark Grossman) and Connor (Judah Mackey). He’s thrilled to hear the latest details, but it does not look like Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be coming back to live at his house anytime soon. In fact, Chelsea puts her relationship with Nick at risk during the week. Later, Chelsea deals with a new reality as Nick sacrifices a lot for Chelsea and Connor.

As Chelsea struggles, Adam oversteps with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He makes an indecent proposal to Phyllis that she seduce Nick, leaving Chelsea free for him. However, Phyllis doesn’t appreciate being treated like a minion, and she wants revenge. As the week progresses, Adam hides a secret, which could change everything. Phyllis surprises Summer before the week is over, and then, Phyllis opens up to her ex-husband Jack (Peter Bergman).

Then, Jack exerts control at Jabot even though he recently agreed to be co-CEO with Kyle (Michael Mealor). At the Abbott’s, Theo (Tyler Johnson) bonds with his new aunt and uncle.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) opens up to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) about some things, and he and Nikki hold a family meeting right before the Christmas holiday.