Chris Brown’s Ex, Ammika Harris, Flaunts Cleavage And Baby Bump Days After Revealing Their Son

Ammika Harris recently posted an Instagram snapshot from her time while pregnant with Chris Brown’s baby.

The Instagram model was mum for weeks when it came to her pregnancy with her and Chris Brown’s son, Aeko Catori Brown. This past week, though, the two decided to show Aeko off to their fans for the first time. They not only showed Aeko, but they also showed photos from Ammika giving birth to Aeko, with Chris right by her side.

In addition to sharing their baby with the world, Ammika also had a treat for her 632,000 Instagram followers. In the photo, Harris is captured sitting down at her desk as a white wall serves as her backdrop. The model is seen holding her head with one hand and resting her hand on the desk. She is wearing a black, sequined suit, which reveals her then-growing baby bump. Harris also doesn’t have anything underneath the jacket, which allows her fans to see her cleavage.

Ammika’s fans are also able to see her flawless hair and makeup look. In the photo, her dark hair is slicked back away from her face as she looks away from the camera. Her makeup is also stunning, as she added in foundation, highlighter, dark blush, dark eyeshadow, eyeliner, faux eyelashes and a deep brown lipstick.

At the time of writing, the revealing post received more than 200,000 likes. The photo also received more than 3,000 comments from Ammika’s fans.

“So beautiful,” one fan said.

“Muvaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,” another fan chimed in.

Brown and Harris have been teasing the birth of their baby boy for several months. While Brown was overjoyed and immediately wanted to share their son with the world after he was born, Ammika had her reservations. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that Ammika was receiving pressure from her social media followers to show the baby and confirm her pregnancy. This, however, didn’t sit well with Ammika, as she was having her first child.

“Ammika is not one to be pressured and she has always stood up for herself. It got to be frustrating at a time when she is celebrating the most incredible moment of her life. Ammika is such a strong woman and she’s all about positivity. She simply didn’t want anyone’s negativity to drown out her joy,” a source revealed to the outlet.

Aeko was born on November 20, 2019. The newborn joins Brown’s daughter, Royalty, 5, who Brown shares with Nia Guzman.