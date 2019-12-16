‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Dethrones ‘Frozen 2’ At The Box Office During Opening Weekend

Jumanji: The Next Level premiered in theaters this weekend, and it swiftly dethroned Disney’s Frozen 2 which was previously nested in the top slot at the box office.

As The New York Times reminds us, this is the second time Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released the hottest movie in both the United States and Canada.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for those who haven’t yet watched Jumanji: The Next Level.

Fans of the actor’s work might recall Hobbs & Shaw dominating the box office during the summer.

Now, Jumanji: The Next Level has snagged the top spot at the domestic box office. The Sony-distributed film earned roughly $60.1 million during opening weekend.

Jumanji: The Next Level revived the original cast that consisted of Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. This memorable cast stole the hearts of many when they starred in the 2017 reboot of the Jumanji story in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The 2017 reboot of the Jumanji franchise earned $404.5 million during its entire stint in domestic theaters. So, Jumanji: The Next Level is currently in a nice position to earn the same and perhaps pull in even more.

Jumanji: The Next Level, however, might be in danger of soon losing out at the domestic box office. Next week, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will make its debut in theaters. With the Star Wars franchise having a cult-like following that extends over many generations, it may serve as tough competition next weekend.

The Jumanji cast didn’t exactly revive their original roles in this latest installment.

The story line for Jumanji: The Next Level involves Spencer messing with the busted Jumanji game before getting pulled back inside. When his friends realize what happened, they go into the game after him. Because the game is busted, they end up getting pulled into a different game. Making things even more complicated, most end up in an avatar other than the one they were in during the first movie.

For some, knowing the cast would play slightly different roles may have been a bit of a let down. After all, one of the many highlights of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was Jack Black’s rendition of a teenage girl. As Spencer and his friends move forward in the game, they do eventually figure out how to swap bodies to get into the avatar that they are able to perform the best in.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is a post-credit scene at the end of the movie featuring a cameo from Lamorne Morris. The scene suggests this may not be the final film for the Jumanji franchise.

Jumanji: The Next Level is currently playing in theaters. Only time will tell how long the hilarious adventure film will be able to hold the number one position at the box office or if it will be immediately dethroned by Star Wars next weekend.