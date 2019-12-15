WWE Rumors: Major ‘WrestleMania 36’ Plans For Brock Lesnar Revealed

Tyson Fury has made no secret of his desire to return to WWE and face Brock Lesnar, and the potential dream match might be gaining some traction. Citing an interview the boxer conducted with Behind the Gloves, Sportskeeda reports that Fury wants to face “The Beast” at WrestleMania 36, and he plans on doing so.

“It [WWE debut] went really well. It was a good experience. WWE were fantastic. I’m gonna go back and destroy Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble… WrestleMania, rather, in Florida this year [2020]. After I beat Wilder, I’m coming for Brock.”

Fury has openly discussed his desire to return to WWE since defeating Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in October. However, his latest revelation suggests that he’ll be returning to the squared circle sooner than some fans might have expected.

Earlier this month, talkSPORT reported that WWE was weighing up their options for Fury at the pay-per-view. The report highlights that Lesnar is one option that they’re considering, but Cain Velasquez’s name has also been thrown into the hat.

Fury previously declared his interest in wrestling Velasquez, but the former UFC star’s less-than-stellar debut, injury woes, and lengthy absence from WWE television has seen his stock fall since joining the company. Lesnar, on the other hand, is the current WWE Champion, and a match against Fury boasts major crossover appeal.

However, as the talkSPORT article states, WWE is waiting to see the outcome of the Fury versus Deontay Wilder match in February before they make a decision. If Fury beats his opponent, he’ll become the WBC Heavyweight Champion, and the allure of pitting two champions of different sports against each other could prove irresistible.

Loading...

If Fury loses to Wilder, WWE might press ahead with another match between Lesnar and Velasquez at next year’s WrestleMania. While Lesnar squashed Velasquez in his WWE debut, he did lose to him in UFC. WWE will be interested in hosting the rubber match between the pair.

However, WWE management were impressed by Fury’s debut with Triple H, even stating that he’s a natural fit for the world of sports entertainment. Even if “The Gypsy King” doesn’t compete against Lesnar at WrestleMania, it’s still possible that he’ll be at the event.

At the time of this writing, there’s no telling when Lesnar will return to WWE television. The part-timer only shows up a few times a year, but it’s highly likely that he’ll appear at the Royal Rumble before heading to WrestleMania in April.