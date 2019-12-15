‘One Piece’ Episode 914 Spoilers, Recap: Luffy Knocks Down Kaido Twice, Otama’s Tragic Fate Revealed!

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Finally Clashing! The Ferocious Luffy Versus Kaido!,” featured the intense clash between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido at Okobore Town. It also revealed another victim of Emperor Kaido when he started wreaking havoc in the Land of Wano.

One Piece Episode 914 started with Emperor Kaido launching a powerful fire blast at Oden’s castle. Knowing that his crew and some of his allies were there, Luffy was furious and immediately headed to Emperor Kaido’s location to have his revenge. When he got near Emperor Kaido, Luffy quickly prepared for an attack.

Luffy managed to send Emperor Kaido to the ground using Gear 3rd Elephant Gun. Everyone was surprised by Luffy’s attack, while some members of the Beast Pirates quickly remembered him as the same man who took down Yokozuna Urashima and Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem. After knocking down Emperor Kaido for the first time, Luffy left to check what happened to his crew.

On his way back to Oden’s castle, Luffy met a wounded Horselina, the Beast Pirates headliner who became Otama’s servant after eating her Kibi Dango. One Piece Episode 914 revealed that Emperor Kaido also attacked Horselina and Otama with his fire blast. Though he’s drunk, Emperor Kaido recognized Speed and recalled about the report he got regarding what happened at Bakura Town.

Speed didn’t confirm nor deny Emperor Kaido’s allegation. She did everything she could to defend Otama, but she failed. After learning Otama’s tragic fate, Luffy decided to finish Emperor Kaido at Okobore Town. Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law tried to stop Luffy, but the Straw Hat Pirates captain looked determined to avenge Otama and their allies.

Kaido brings destruction to Oden Castle.

An angry Luffy called Emperor Kaido. When Emperor Kaido regained his consciousness, Luffy introduced himself as the man who will become the King of the Pirates. After hearing his name, Emperor Kaido got enraged and launched another fire blast against Luffy. Luckily, Luffy managed to dodge the attack and started preparing to hit Emperor Kaido again.

Luffy and Emperor Kaido exchanged powerful blows with both unleashing the power of Conqueror’s Haki. For the second time, One Piece Episode 914 showed Luffy knocking down Emperor Kaido, this time using Gear 3rd Elephant Gatling. However, though Luffy managed to send him to the ground once again, it remains a big question mark if it is enough to completely defeat one of the Four Emperors of the Sea.