Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Stuns Instagram Followers With Photo Of Muscular Thighs

Sam admitted that he hates leg day.

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared a photo of his muscular physique that made some of his Instagram followers rather jealous of his famous girlfriend.

Those who follow Britney, 38, and Sam, 25, on social media know that they are both fitness enthusiasts who seem to actually enjoy spending time at the gym. However, the photo that Sam uploaded to Instagram on Friday was evidence of just how serious he is about working out. It was a mirror selfie that the personal trainer snapped during a recent sweat session at the gym. He was pictured rocking a black tank top emblazoned with the logo of the 1st Phorm supplement brand. The shirt showcased his hulking neck and shoulder muscles, as well as his massive biceps.

Sam’s post was all about the dreaded leg day at the gym, so he was also wearing a pair of black athletic shorts that were short enough to show off most of his extremely muscular, sculpted legs. His outer thigh muscles were majorly bulging out to the side, and his calf muscles were also pretty bulked up.

While the large amount of muscle mass on the lower half of Sam’s body was proof that he doesn’t slack off on leg day, he admitted that he doesn’t enjoy it. In fact, in the caption of his post, he suggested that there’s something seriously wrong with those who do enjoy lower body workouts. He also mocked gym goers who cover up their arms and chests with sweat tops on leg day to “hide the lack of upper body pump.”

According to Sam, his trick for making leg days a little less awful is to think of his legs as “lower arms.”

Sam’s dedication to building up all of his muscles helped his photo earn over 87,000 likes from his 1.2 million Instagram followers. His fit physique also evoked words of awe from his admirers.

“Holy muscles batman,” remarked one of his followers.

“Are you even real,” another fan wrote.

Many of Sam’s followers mentioned his famous girlfriend in their responses.

“Dayum @britneyspears is one lucky woman!!!” read one comment.

“Damn, you’re a good looking man! @britneyspears is lucky to have you. Wish you guys the best in life with each other!” wrote another admirer.

According to Sam, Britney deserves some credit for his sculpted muscles. As reported by Men’s Health, the personal trainer and fitness model has said that Britney is his fitness inspiration. During an appearance on The Doctors, he also remarked that he loves working out with Britney, and he believes that it’s good for couples to hit the gym together because “you can inspire each other.”