Chris Hayes: Donald Trump Is ‘Cheating’ To Win 2020 Election And His Supporters ‘Don’t Care’

During his live show on Saturday, MSNBC host Chris Hayes said that President Donald Trump is “cheating” to win the 2020 presidential election, reports Mediaite.

“He’s cheating on the basic fundamental thing we use to select our representative government, right? The thing that we pride ourselves on, fair and free elections,” Hayes began his monologue, reminding the audience about the president’s alleged wrongdoings during the 2016 presidential election.

Hayes discussed Russian interference in the election, and the Michael Cohen hush money payments. The host argued that the American public would not have elected Trump, had they known about his payments to cover up an affair with adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.

“That really would have made an impact,” he said.

“But we didn’t find out because Donald Trump and Michael Cohen conspired to cheat,” the host argued.

Trump is doing the same in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Hayes opined. According to the host, the president is cheating again, and his supporters simply “don’t care” because “in their eyes the president is cheating in furtherance of the will of the American people, that the ends justify the means.”

It is not only Trump that is cheating, according to the anchor, the Republican Party is doing the same, defending the president against all accusations of wrongdoing, without even trying to represent the voters.

According to Hayes, Republican “cheating” was on display during the impeachment investigation, but it “goes beyond this impeachment,” with Republicans gerrymandering to establish a political advantage for their party.

According to House Democrats, evidence suggests that Trump attempted to invite foreign meddling in the 2020 presidential election.

The president, Democrats claim, pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the Democratic front-runners, in order to damage Biden’s White House bid.

Furthermore, according to Democrats, Trump froze military aid in order to force Ukrainian authorities to fulfill his requests.

Hayes often uses his MSNBC platform to criticize Trump and the Republican Party. Last week, he ripped into Trump and his conservative allies, claiming that the president has brought “delusional madness” to the White House. This madness, according to Hayes, is produced by conservative outlets such as Fox News, because they feed disinformation to the American public.

According to Hayes, Trump is just a “symptom” of a larger problem in the conservative movement, which appears to rely on disinformation and conspiracy theories to sustain itself. Republicans and conservative media have built an entire “ecosystem” around lies, the anchor argued, convincing their supporters that it was Ukraine — not Russia — that meddled in the 2016 election.