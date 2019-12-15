‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Post-Credit Scene Features Lamorne Morris Cameo & An Opening For Additional Film

Jumanji: The Next Level landed in theaters yesterday, and it featured a post-credit scene with a cameo from New Girl star Lamorne Morris that viewers are going to want to stick around for.

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Jumanji: The Next Level.

As fans of Jumanji make plans to head to the theaters to see the latest installment in the franchise, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s minds is simple: will there be any additional movies? Fortunately, the post-credits scene may help clear things up.

The film comes to a close with Spencer, his friends, and his grandfather hanging out at Nora’s cafe. As viewers learn while watching the film, Nora’s cafe used to be owned by his grandfather and his grandfather’s best friend years ago. His grandfather’s best friend, however, sold the restaurant before Spencer’s grandfather was ready to part with it. So, the duo dissolved their friendship and hadn’t spoken in a very long time.

Then, out of the blue, his friend started calling him again and again before he eventually just showed up on his doorstep. The timing, however, couldn’t have been worse as Spencer’s grandfather and his friend end up getting stuck in the game of Jumanji with Spencer and all of his friends.

Initially, Bethany doesn’t make it back into the game (because it is busted). So, she sets out to find Alex. She ends up recruiting him to come back to Spencer’s house with her to help her fix the game. The duo end up going back into the game. While Alex returns to his original character, Bethany ends up playing the role of a horse as her character is already taken by Fridge.

Eventually, the friends are able to utilize electric water within the game to body swap into their original avatars. This leaves Spencer’s grandfather as the newest addition to the team with his friend taking over as the role of the horse. It isn’t until much later in the movie that they discover this is a very special horse as it has the ability to fly.

When the movie comes to a close, Spencer’s mother (Marin Hinkle) and the heater technician (Lamorne Morris) are roaming the basement. That is when the technician notices the smashed game console and the Jumanji game. Extremely interested in games, he can’t help but take a closer look at it. When he touches the game, the Jumanji music sounds.

This time, however, the technician and the mother are not pulled into the game. Instead, aspects of the game appear in the real world. The movie ends with Spencer and his friends noticing the same pack of ostriches that attacked them at the beginning of the game running down the sidewalk outside of Nora’s.

With the post-credit scene suggesting the game will now move into the real world, it is unclear if Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, or Kevin Hart would return as members of the cast.