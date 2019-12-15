Marty Caffrey Says ‘RHONJ’ Cast Owes Ex-Wife Danielle Staub Their Paychecks

Every day it seems like a new cast member of a Real Housewives city is claiming it was either themselves or their franchise that put Bravo on the map. At BravoCon, Ramona Singer and Vicki Gunvalson argued over which city paved the way for the rest of the Housewives women, and now an ex-husband of a The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is claiming it’s his wife many Bravolebrities owe their paychecks to.

Marty Caffrey had a very brief marriage to former full-time housewife Danielle Staub and is defending his ex on Instagram. Bravo recently shared a throwback photo of Danielle on Watch What Happens Live to their feed, which prompted a fan to comment that the reality star is the reason RHONJ is still on the air. Marty saw the comment and agreed with a post of his own.

“Exactly. They all owe their paychecks and careers to [Danielle] when they really think about it.” Marty responded. “There’s a reason she was Andy’s first guest and Teresa wasn’t. Even today they all have to constantly invoke Danielle to be relevant, when she’s not even there to stand up for herself. Without her do any of them even have a storyline to this day?”

Danielle then responded to her ex-husband, thanking him for sticking up for her.

“@Marty_Caffrey awww thank you Marty for speaking on my behalf. Truly Means a lot!” she wrote.

Marty continued on, going directly after Teresa Giudice. He is claiming she only has two storylines this season, one of which is husband Joe Giudice’s deportation drama, and Danielle herself. Marty feels that when the Joe drama is over, the only storyline Teresa can cling to is her on-again/off-again relationship with Danielle. The two women are rumored to have a falling out this season after reconciling some time ago.

“She was made famous by Danielle,” Marty said of Teresa.

Loading...

Teresa famously flipped a table at Danielle in Season 1 of RHONJ and chased her at a Posche Fashion Show in Season 2. The two women had one of the biggest feuds in Bravo history but came together after Teresa left prison two years ago. RHONJ was still a massive success after Danielle’s departure just before Season 3. When Danielle was out of the picture, the drama shifted to Melissa Gorga who was on the end of her sister-in-law’s wrath.

At this time, Teresa and the other RHONJ cast members have not responded to Marty’s comments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.