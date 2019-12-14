Jessa Duggar Shares Appreciation Post To Husband Ben, Reveals His Nickname For Daughter Ivy

Jessa Duggar has a new Instagram post that will melt your heart.

The most recent birth episode that was shown on TLC’s Counting On featured Jessa Duggar as she went into labor two weeks early with her third child, Ivy Jane Seewald. Her husband Ben was right there beside her every step of the way during the baby’s home birth. He is also very hands on when it comes to caring for all three of their kids. The famous mom took to her Instagram on Saturday to share her sweet thoughts of Ben with the newest addition to their family.

Ivy Jane is now 6 months old and learning many new things. Jessa said in her Instagram post that she loves to watch her little girl interact with her daddy. She toted that her heart melts when she observes their time together. The photo that she shared seemed to confirm the sweetness between them as well. Ben is lying down on their bed playing with Ivy. The Duggar grandchild has her feet planted on his chest as she is looking down at him adoringly. Ivy is wearing a cute pair of pajamas with her little baby feet exposed. Ben looks like he has found a way to make her laugh.

Jessa Duggar admitted that Ivy definitely has “cankles” and baby rolls and that Ben refers to them often. He seems to love that about her. The baby is now responding by cooing and loves to laugh. In her post, the 27-year-old reality star also revealed that her husband of five years has a cute nickname for their daughter. He calls her Ivy Gem. She joked that Ben calls her that so often that Spurgeon and Henry may think that is her real middle name.

Fans have been quick to note how smitten Ben seems to be Ivy. He had previously admitted that having a girl after two boys is so different and wonderful. It appears that they have formed quite a father-daughter bond already.

Jessa’s sweet note about Ben had Duggar fans melting as well. The comments started pouring in quickly from her 2 million followers.

“Daddy’s little girl – already wrapped around her little pudgy finger!” one fan noted.

“Ivy is beautiful and so is her handsome brothers,” another person said.

The Seewalds recently had some family portraits done with not only Jessa, Ben, and their youngsters, but Ben’s whole family got in on the picture taking as well. The Counting On stars had the fall foliage in the background as they posed with their loved ones. The snapshots were also shared on social media.