Jenelle Evans Estranged Husband David Eason Claims His Home Was Broken Into

Jenelle Evans shocked fans when she announced she was leaving David Eason. Now, David is claiming that his home was broken into recently.

Talking to Champion Daily, David revealed that upon returning home from Nashville, Tennessee, he found that his house had allegedly been broken into.

“When I arrived home on November 27th from Nashville Tennessee I immediately knew my house had been broken into. I changed the locks before I left. So whoever broke in had to break in the back door which apparently they had previous experience with,” David explained to the site.

He also shared photos of his home with the site, images which reportedly showed the aftermath after the alleged break-in. One photo showed a child’s bedroom with things strewn about the room. Another photo showed a room that contained a crib, with items all over the floor. It also appeared that some drawers had been rummaged through.

David claimed that the house had been “destroyed” and the rooms of the children had been turned “upside down.” He claims that prior to his trip, the house had been spotless and that it took him “several days” to clean up the mess that he says he came home to. While he had security cameras, he claims that the wifi had been “cut off” so the cameras that he did have were not working at the time of the alleged break-in.

He explained that there were some items missing, too, including some of his tools.

“I hope they enjoy my boat, my tools, my work trailer, my hunting and fishing equipment. Apparently they needed it more than me,” David told the site about some of his items that he claims were missing.

The home that was allegedly broken into is the one that he shared with former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. The couple were married for two years before the mom-of-three made the shocking announcement that she was leaving David. Since making the decision to split from him, Jenelle has left the home that she and David shared in North Carolina and has started a new life in Tennessee. She was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, and David traveled to Tennessee for the court hearing.

Earlier this week, another court hearing for the restraining order was held. A continuance was reportedly granted and the order will be in place until January 13, when the next hearing is reportedly set to take place.