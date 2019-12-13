Hillary Clinton Reacts To Impeachment Charges, Says Donald Trump Is ‘Waging War’ Against Democracy

Clinton has previously expressed support for the House Democrat-led impeachment investigation into President Trump.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacted to House Democrats’ announcement of impeachment charges against President Donald Trump. In a tweet, she showed support for the decision and added a warning about the president “waging war” against American democracy.

According to Fox News, Clinton’s tweet came shortly after House Democratic leadership announced two formal articles of impeachment against Trump, including one for obstruction of Congress and one for abuse of power.

“We must defend our democracy, and the painful truth is that the occupant of the Oval Office is waging war against it,” Clinton tweeted, while adding a video clip of Democrats making the announcement along with her remarks.

As Axios reported in November, this isn’t the first time Clinton has publicly appeared to be fully onboard with Trump’s impeachment. After the end of a fiery, two-week impeachment witness testimony session held by the House Intelligence Committee and broadcasted live into homes across the country, Clinton rhetorically asked if House Republicans would allow Trump to remain, what she labeled as, “above the law.”

“The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has. The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law,” Clinton said.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the tightly-contested 2016 presidential election, has been repeatedly asked by reporters around the world if she has plans on making a surprise run for the 2020 election, especially as more Democratic candidates begin to drop out and narrow the field.

Though she hasn’t once definitively said “yes,” she has hinted on occasion that, at the very least, she hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility.

The former first lady said earlier this year that she thinks about what it would be like being America’s president “all the time” and once answered the question on whether she would run again with “never, never, never say never.” She has also admitted to experiencing “enormous pressure” to jump in the 2020 race for the White House.

Jeenah Moon / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Clinton may still have a formidable base of support should she decide to make the late entry, as Democrats gave her the nod in a recent hypothetical poll that asked respondents who they would pick as the nominee should Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry enter the fray.

The online Harris Poll survey, which was conducted by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard, revealed that Democratic voters responded to the question by giving Clinton 21 percent of support, which beat current front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden by one percentage point.