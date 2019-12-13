Spike Lee, Cher & More Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Danny Aiello Following His Sudden Death

The legendary film star is remembered by his 'Do the Right Thing' and 'Moonstruck' co-stars on social media.

Hollywood is reeling over the death of Danny Aiello. The iconic movie actor best known for the movies Moonstruck and Do the Right Thing, passed away at age 86 on Thursday while being treated for a brief illness. Now, fans and famous friends are remembering the happy times they had with the legendary actor.

Cher, who co-starred with Aiello in the Oscar-winning 1986 movie Moonstruck, took to Twitter to remember her longtime friend, who played her boyfriend Johnny in the classic film.

“Goodbye Dear #DannyAiello,” Cher wrote. “Danny was a Great Actor, but a Genius Comedic Actor. We laughed so much making #Moonstruck. It was one of the happiest times in my life, & he was a part of that happy time. Goodbye #JohnnyCammareri, Loretta.”

Spike Lee, who directed and co-starred with Aiello in 1989’s Do the Right Thing, posted several photo tributes to the late movie star. Lee referred to Aiello as his “brother” as he shared his heartbreak with his Instagram fans. Lee noted that the dup “made cinema history” together when they played Sal and Mookie in the Oscar-nominated film.

In a separate post, Lee shared a photo from the last time he and Aiello were together when they celebrated the 30th anniversary of Do the Right Thing‘s 30th in June of this year.

In addition to Lee, Rosie Perez, who made her big-screen debut in Do the Right Thing, tweeted that Aiello was her very first friend when she started her career in Hollywood. In an emotional post, Perez revealed tat Spike Lee called her with the bad news about Aiello.

“Heart’s breaking!” Perez wrote of her late friend. “Great talent! So kind! He was my 1st friend in the biz on my very 1st film. I was so scared but fronted. He saw right thru my fear, smile & said, ‘Come sit with me kid. This is your 1st right? You’ll be okay. I got you…’#RIPDanny Aiello.”

Mia Farrow, who worked with Aiello in the 1984 Woody Allen film Broadway Danny Rose (Aiello is uncredited in the film) and 1985’s The Purple Rose of Cairo, also took to Twitter to say she had been honored to know the iconic character actor.

“So very sad to hear that Danny Aiello has died,” Farrow wrote. “He was a superb actor and a lovely person. It was a joy and an honor to work with him (in Broadway Danny Rose) Condolences and love to his family.”

And Charlize Theron recalled working with Aiello in the 1996 film 2 Days in the Valley. Theron described the late actor as a legend.

Other stars, including Ben Stiller and actor Michael Rappaport, also took to social media to honor Aiello and to say how much he inspired their careers.

Such sad news to wake up to this morning. One of my first jobs ever in Hollywood was with Danny Aiello and he was everything you could’ve imagined – funny, gracious, kind, and a true legend of his craft. You will be missed, my friend ❤️ — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 13, 2019

Danny Aiello had a huge heart. Anyone who ever worked with him felt it. And audiences felt it too. Sending love and respect to his family. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) December 13, 2019

DANNY AIELLO as “Mookie” in Do The Right Thing? pic.twitter.com/TPrPUNmDG1 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 13, 2019

Tributes continue to pour in as Danny Aiello is remembered for his long career by his fans and many friends in Hollywood.